Bridge near Market Drayton to close for two weeks

Lostford No 2 Bridge will shut on Monday, November 16 for bridge and kerb repairs, together with vegetation removal and general maintenance of the structure.

The bridge carries the unclassified road from Drayton Field to the Lostford Junction of the A53 near Tern Hill.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted south to Wollerton crossroads and onto Wood Lane and Mickley Lane.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The work will be undertaken by the Shropshire Council's term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the authority's consultant WSP.