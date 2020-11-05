Mother, 48, died after losing control of her car on way to son at Telford hospital

The accident happened at the junction of Sytch Lane and the A442 . Photo: Google StreetView.

Nursery nurse, Sophie Clarkson, 48, died at the scene of the 'catastrophic' crash.

No one else was involved in or saw the accident which happened at the junction of Sytch Lane and the A442 at Waters Upton.

An the inquest into her death on Tuesday, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, recorded a conclusion that Mrs Clarkson had died as a result of a road traffic accident.

He heard that Mrs Clarkson died on the morning of August 11 this year.

She had been driving from her home in Hatton Road, Hinstock, towards Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Her son had been in hospital overnight with suspected appendicitis - his father having remained with him.

Mrs Clarkson had been on her way to pick her son up so that her husband could go to a meeting, leaving home at about 9.30am.

When she didn't arrive her husband used an app on his phone which told her her phone was at the road junction.

Accident investigation officers in a report to the coroner said that Mrs Clarkson's Nissan had been travelling on the correct side of the road until just before the junction.

It then mounted the kerb, travelled across the junction and hit a safety barrier. The vehicle then hit a fence and bridge structure with catastrophic damage caused.

Investigators could find nothing wrong with the vehicle to account for the loss of control.