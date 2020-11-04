A-road near Market Drayton shut after serious crash

Police in Market Drayton advised motorists to avoid the A53 to Loggerheads in nearby Staffordshire.
A statement from the town safer neighbourhood team said: "Please be advised the A53 between Market Drayton and Loggerheads is closed at this time due to a serious road traffic collision that Staffordshire Police are dealing with.
"It is unknown how long for at the moment, please find an alternative route."
