A-road near Market Drayton shut after serious crash

A major road near a Shropshire town is closed after a crash that was described as serious.

Picture: Market Drayton Cops
Police in Market Drayton advised motorists to avoid the A53 to Loggerheads in nearby Staffordshire.

A statement from the town safer neighbourhood team said: "Please be advised the A53 between Market Drayton and Loggerheads is closed at this time due to a serious road traffic collision that Staffordshire Police are dealing with.

"It is unknown how long for at the moment, please find an alternative route."

