Shropshire firefighters sent to false alarm at business property in early hours

Crews from Shropshire and Cheshire were sent to the Onneley Works near Woore, where the Shropshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire borders converge.

A statement from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Market Drayton crew said in a statement: "At 3.13am on Monday the rescue pump from Market Drayton, along with the rescue pump from Audlem (Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service), were both mobilised to a report of the fire alarms sounding at a commercial property in Onneley, near Woore.

"On arrival it was quickly established by the crews that thankfully there was no fire situation.