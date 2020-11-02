Lockdown: Plea to support independent businesses as Market Drayton loyalty month is postponed

The Market Drayton Traders CIC represents independent businesses in the town

The new Market Drayton Traders Community Interest Company (CIC) said it was a "tough decision" not to go ahead with its loyalty rewards scheme throughout November, but urged residents to support independent businesses who "need you now more than ever".

The CIC had planned to run a scheme where shoppers could collect stamps from independent shops throughout November. Those who earned five stamps would be entered into a prize draw to win up to £150 worth of vouchers for those same town businesses.

But following the Prime Minister's decision to enact a second strict lockdown from this Thursday, the CIC announced a statement saying: "Following on from Saturday's Government announcement we have made the tough decision to postpone our November loyalty campaign.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"We have taken this decision because we believe with upcoming national lockdown you would not be able to take full advantage of Market Drayton's many independent businesses.

"However, this does not mean we are discouraging you from shopping locally. The independent businesses of Market Drayton need you now more than ever to ensure they remain on your high street."

The CIC will provide updates on what different businesses will be providing in the next lockdown period.

Contactless

Among those who will shift to a contactless model is the flower shop Flores Diem.

A statement said: "We would like to reassure our customers that Flores Diem will be there for all your floral and houseplant needs during the coming lockdown. The shop will remain open to customers until 4.30pm, Wednesday.

"After that in line with Government requirements we will be working behind closed doors, offering contactless local delivery and pre-booked click and collect from the shop. We will also continue to offer national postal delivery on our houseplant range.

"We will be taking telephone orders and our website is open 24/7 for web orders.

"Consultations for funeral tributes and wedding flowers can be carried out over the telephone, Skype, Zoom et cetera.

"Please do call us if there is anything you need that is not listed on our website and we will do our best to help."