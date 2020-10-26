Air ambulance sent after man trapped in potato harvester near Market Drayton

Emergency services rushed to the incident down Chapel Lane in Stoke Heath at about 4.15pm today after reports a man had become stuck in a potato harvester.

Ambulance staff worked with firefighters using airbags and small tools to rescue the man, who was then taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer and were joined by the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, which had a doctor and critical care paramedic on board.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances including the rescue tender from Hodnet and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.