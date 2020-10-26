Air ambulance sent after man trapped in potato harvester near Market Drayton

An air ambulance was called to help rescue a man who became trapped in farming machinery near Market Drayton.

Emergency services rushed to the incident down Chapel Lane in Stoke Heath at about 4.15pm today after reports a man had become stuck in a potato harvester.

Ambulance staff worked with firefighters using airbags and small tools to rescue the man, who was then taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer and were joined by the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, which had a doctor and critical care paramedic on board.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances including the rescue tender from Hodnet and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A WMAS spokesman said: "Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate the man. Thankfully, his injuries were not as serious as first thought and after being assessed by the doctor from the air ambulance, the man was taken by road to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further assessment."

