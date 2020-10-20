Market Drayton Fiver Fest enters final week of offers

The second and final week of a Fiver Fest in Shropshire has begun, meaning there are only a few more days to get special £5 offers from independent businesses.

Vivienne Derricutt of Flores Diem is among those in Market Drayton taking part in the Fiver Fest

Market Drayton is one of more than 100 places around the UK to take part in the fortnight-long Fiver Fest initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is intended to give independent businesses like those in Market Drayton a boost in difficult times.

It began on October 10 and will run until this Saturday, October 24.

Florists, caterers, cafes, pubs and more are all taking part. Keep up to date with which businesses have offers using the social media accounts facebook.com/MDTradersCIC and twitter.com/mdtraderscic.

A spokesman for the Market Drayton CIC, which is coordinating the businesses, said: "Now is a perfect time to show your support to your independent local traders and also grab yourself a bargain."

