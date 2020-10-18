Police investigate Market Drayton hoax 999 calls

A prankster reported a house fire that supposedly started in a chip pan to police last night but when crews arrived at the home in Stafford Street, Market Drayton, it became apparent the call was made maliciously by someone not living at the house.

Another prank call to police had been made regarding the same address earlier that evening.

The Market Drayton fire crew said in a statement: "We are saddened to report that at 8.06pm on Saturday the rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, along with an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised to a reported house fire in Market Drayton.

"On arrival at the scene it was quickly established that there was no fire situation. With the assistance of our fire control, it was established that the 999 call had been made maliciously and had not been made from the property.

"This malicious call tied up two fire appliances and an officer when they could have been attending real life-threatening incidents.

"The number of the hoax caller has been passed to our colleagues in West Mercia Police for further investigation and action.

"Please do not make malicious calls, they are not funny, clever or entertaining and could result in someone losing their lives in a real emergency."