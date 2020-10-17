Shropshire village football club boosted by deal with firm

Barringtons managing director Phil Wood, left, and Hodnet FC manager Matthew Allen

Barringtons Chartered Accountants, which has offices in Newport and Market Drayton as well as in neighbouring counties, has signed up anew as sponsors of Hodnet FC as part of its commitment to football in the community.

The club folded in 2017, but has gone from strength to strength since reforming two years ago under the leadership of former player-turned manager Matthew Allen who works for the Agro Merchants Group in Whitchurch.

He said: “As a small village club the continued support by Barringtons, of which we are entering into a third year, enables us to invest in improved equipment for our training sessions and match preparation.

“Having a young squad of 19 to 24 year olds, this equipment is vital to make sessions as interactive, diverse, fun and ultimately as beneficial as possible.

“In our first two seasons we have won a cup, a league and achieved two promotions so giving this support is really beneficial both in terms of physical health but also the extended family network a football club offers to a young person at a pivotal stage of their life.”

Volunteer work

Over the summer the team raised £250 for the NHS and the Royal British Legion by holding online competitions, events and quizzes in order to keep involved in the community and show support for the work of medics and to support the charity in difficult year for fundraising.

With volunteers, they put in tireless work to renovate the recreation field they play on – cutting hedges, painting the changing rooms and restoring goalposts to their former glory.

Barringtons managing director Phil Wood said: “Football bonds a community and we like to give back to the towns where we have offices and employ from the area.

“As a local man, I’m particularly proud of our association with Hodnet FC. The club has strong roots in the community and offers young people friendship and the camaraderie of being part of a team.

“Supporting physical and mental health has never been so crucial so we hope other local companies will join us in backing this great local initiative.”

Ambition

Currently playing the Shrewsbury Sunday League, the ambition for Hodnet FC is to move into Shropshire Premier League football but to do that they need to invest in better changing facilities and improve the pitch.

Some £10,000 is needed and anyone who can help is asked to contact the club via Facebook or Twitter.

For more information on Barringtons visit barringtons.co.uk. See the firm’s events page also for how to join free online workshops supporting businesses through the economic crisis.