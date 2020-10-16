Driver declines hospital treatment after car overturns in rural Shropshire

The accident happened at about 8.20pm last night on Drayton Road, between Hodnet and Wollerton.

The man was the only driver involved and his car ended up on its side. He was not trapped.

Four fire crews attended, from Hodnet, Prees and Wellington.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and paramedics looked the man over.

Ambulance service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 8.22pm last night to reports of a vehicle that had overturned on Drayton Road. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.