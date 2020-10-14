Market Drayton swimming centre ready to reopen after repair work

Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre

The Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, based in Newtown, had been shut since the early stages of lockdown as the pandemic took hold.

But now, after the reopening was delayed due to “necessary adjustments” to the building, chiefs have said it will open its doors from Monday.

Chris Stanbrook, contact manager for the trust, said: “When Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre does open, we’ll be offering a full range of activity sessions, including swimming lessons, family swim, use of the gym and more.

“Although we’re seeing healthy attendance numbers at our other sites, we’re aware that some people are still a little nervous about re-entering a fitness facility.

"However, as a trust we can assure customers and colleagues that when they visit a Shropshire Community Leisure Trust centre, they’ll be at a Covid-19 safe venue.

“I’d like to thank our client, Shropshire Council, for their support in getting these centres open, and thank teams at the sites and our customers who’ve shown great patience while this essential work is carried out.”

Deputy mayor Councillor Roger Smith welcomed the announcement after he said residents had raised concerns over whether it would open again.

He said: “It’s been a long, long time coming.”