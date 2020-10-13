Almost £3,000 raised for Market Drayton family who had home destroyed in fire

The fire destroyed the home in Market Drayton

Firefighters tackled the static caravan blaze at Fordhall Grange Stud, off the A53 Tern Hill Road, on Wednesday – with black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire burnt through the home and a lean-to building before spreading to nearby fencing – with the service unable to save the home despite their best efforts. A number of family pets were also lost.

It led to a GoFundMe page being launched with a target of £10,000 to help homeowners Mike and Sharon Bailey – who live with their son on-site – rebuild their lives.

Close friend Deborah Pound, who launched the fundraiser, said it had been "absolutely devastating" for them – adding their world had "fallen apart" due to the blaze.

The fundraising page has since raised £2,754 with 105 donating to the family, who are said to be in need of pet food and clothes.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled three appliances from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees to the scene at about 4.45pm.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), part of West Mercia Police, was also on scene to help with traffic due to smoke affecting the nearby road.

A spokesman from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "While on route to the incident the crew were informed by fire control that numerous 999 calls were being received reporting a large fire.

"A large column of thick black smoke was also visible to the crew some distance from the incident.

"On arrival at the scene the crew found a severe fire in progress involving the entire caravan, with the fire rapidly spreading to other nearby buildings, some containing animals.

"Sadly it is believed some family pets may have perished in the fire.

"We would like to praise the passing members of the public, one believed to be an off-duty firefighter, who stopped and quickly disconnected and removed the gas cylinders to a safe area."