Welshpool company wins £13,000 contract to improve Market Drayton's CCTV

Cheshire Street is one of the areas that will be covered by new cameras

Market Drayton Town Council is in the process of upgrading the camera coverage of the town and had invited county businesses to bid for the contract to provide and install 17 brand new cameras for the next phase, to cover town centre areas like Cheshire Street and parts of Frogmore Road.

At an extraordinary meeting of the town council's services and facilities meeting last night, councillors had to decide between several quotes they had been given.

Councillors voted unanimously for Welshpool-based company ORP Surveillance, who had given a quote of £13,050 for the cameras and the work.

It was in line with the recommendation made by the town council's CCTV working group, which includes tech expert Councillor Mike Smith.

It is hoped that all of the new cameras will be in place by next year.

Mayor Councillor Roy Aldcroft said: "We are confident that this company can supply and fit the appropriate equipment to the standard required.

"They have a good reputation both for customer service and up-to-date technical knowledge.

"We hope to see most of phase two completed by the end of the Christmas period."

Phase three of the CCTV upgrade project will begin soon, improving camera coverage of the town park, play areas and other local authority property.