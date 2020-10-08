Static caravan catches fire at Market Drayton farm site

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky as firefighters battled a static caravan blaze near Market Drayton.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton
Emergency services were sent to the incident, just off the A53 Tern Hill road at Fordhall Farm, at about 4.45pm on Wednesday.

It involved a static caravan and a lean-to building which had gone up in flames and spread to nearby fencing.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Prees. Operations, fire investigation and safety officers were in attendance.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), part of West Mercia Police, was also on scene.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and the main hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, and the 'stop message' was received by fire control at 6.32pm.

