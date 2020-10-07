Prisoner died after being found unconscious in cell at Shropshire jail

A prisoner died after being found unconscious in his cell.

Stoke Heath Prison
Vahit Tezgel, 61, who was serving time for unlawful wounding after hitting a neighbour with a piece of wood, was found unresponsive at Stoke Heath Prison in Market Drayton.

Mr Tezgel's inquest was opened at a Shropshire Coroner's Court hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

The court heard he was a builder and construction worker, and on September 30, a prison officer found him unresponsive in his cell.

CPR was commenced and breathing was restored, but he suffered a further cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The court also heard that he had a history of heart problems and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, formally opened the inquest and said: "As he was detained in custody, an inquest is required."

The inquest of Mr Tezgel, of Stoke-on-Trent, was adjourned to March 10 next year.

