Police warning after man knocks on Market Drayton doors and pressures residents for cash

The town's police safer neighbourhood team said: "We have received reports of a male going around houses in Market Drayton offering to do gardening work and pressuring people to give him cash for little or no work carried out.
"If in doubt, keep them out!"
Suspicious incidents should be reported to the police on the 101 phone line.
