Protesters vow to fight Market Drayton homes scheme after virtual exhibition

An artist's impression of part of the development. Photo: Curtin & Co

The Healey Estate hopes to build the new ‘Longford Turning’ scheme, including a three-acre country park, on woodland to the east of the Tern Valley Business Park in Market Drayton.

The land borders a number of residential streets to its east and backs on to the River Tern to the south. The woodland is commonly used by residents from all over Market Drayton to walk their dogs.

Curtin & Co, on behalf of the Healey Estate, set up a virtual exhibition to show residents the plans, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that 131 people registered to listen and that 84 tuned in on Wednesday night.

An overview of the plan, with Shrewsbury Road on the right of the picture and the River Tern on the left. Photo: Curtin & Co





During the exhibition 52 people sent in questions and they will receive responses in the next few weeks.

The developers said that a 'leafy woodland walk' will be retained in the plans, running alongside the houses and lit by 'low-level bollards'.

Lines of trees will shield the existing houses on either side of the new homes and a number of play areas connecting to the woods will be created.

A new car park will also be built off Buntingsdale Road for access to the country park.

See a recording of the exhibition here:





Elliott Powell, from a group of residents set up to combat the plans, spoke after the exhibition in a video to social media.

He said: "We don't want it. I don't, and I know a lot of other people feel the same way.

"We're going to fight it as best we can. The area is used anyway and there is nothing wrong with it.

"Our infrastructure just can't take it.

"It sounds great having a public footpath down to Tern Valley, but I have got no problems going down Buntingsdale Road.

The proposed country park at the back of the development, connecting to the River Tern and Buntingsdale Road. Photo: Curtin & Co





"It just doesn't need to happen."

The planners said that they "recognise the strength of feeling" about the development and continue to welcome feedback.

Simon Warner, from Warner Planning, said: "We are seeking to provide a high quality development which will help meet the meets of all the community."

One of the exhibition documents said: "This exhibition represents the next step in developing proposals for new affordable homes and open space for the people of Market Drayton.

"We will consider all the feedback we receive as we shape our final proposals and prepare an outline planning application to Shropshire Council later this year."