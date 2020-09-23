Menu

Advertising

Market Drayton's latest walking market to return this weekend

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Attractions | Published:

Another popular 'walking market' will be held in Market Drayton this weekend.

The Buttercross on Cheshire Street. Shoppers can find deals all over the town at this weekend's walking market

Market Drayton's new traders' association has taken over running of the walking markets which have been bright spots in the town's economy this summer.

Independent bakers, artists and traders of all kinds are welcome to sign up to the fourth market this Saturday, September 26, and set up stalls in their own front gardens.

So far at least two dozen traders have signed up, with stalls to range all over the town.

Covid-19 coverage:

Digitally-updated and printable maps are available at facebook.com/marketdraytonwalkingmarket.

The Market Drayton Traders Community Interest Company (CIC) is a new association representing more than 20 independent businesses and other interested parties from the Market Drayton area.

New businesses are always welcome. Learn more at facebook.com/MDTradersCIC.

The traders also hope to organise a 'Fiver Fest' in October, where independent businesses offer something for £5 between October 10 and 24.

Attractions Entertainment North Shropshire entertainment Coronavirus Health News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News