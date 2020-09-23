Advertising
Market Drayton's latest walking market to return this weekend
Another popular 'walking market' will be held in Market Drayton this weekend.
Market Drayton's new traders' association has taken over running of the walking markets which have been bright spots in the town's economy this summer.
Independent bakers, artists and traders of all kinds are welcome to sign up to the fourth market this Saturday, September 26, and set up stalls in their own front gardens.
So far at least two dozen traders have signed up, with stalls to range all over the town.
Digitally-updated and printable maps are available at facebook.com/marketdraytonwalkingmarket.
The Market Drayton Traders Community Interest Company (CIC) is a new association representing more than 20 independent businesses and other interested parties from the Market Drayton area.
New businesses are always welcome. Learn more at facebook.com/MDTradersCIC.
The traders also hope to organise a 'Fiver Fest' in October, where independent businesses offer something for £5 between October 10 and 24.
