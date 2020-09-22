Five Market Drayton neighbours bag £1,000 each in postcode lottery

Residents of Cemetery Road netted the windfall when TF9 3BD was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on September 21.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What great news to start the week! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

The draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth which has received more than £9.1 million in funding thanks to players. It defends wildlife and natural habitats, works to secure safer food and water and champions the move to clean energy.

Local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk, Facebook or Twitter.