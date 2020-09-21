Three people injured in A53 crash near Market Drayton

Two hatchback cars were involved in a smash on the A53 outside Market Drayton soon before 1pm today. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services attended including firefighters, who used cutting equipment to free two people from their cars.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Jordan Eggington from the service said: "We were called at 12.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A53 from Tern Hill roundabout in Market Drayton.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. Crews treated a man and woman for minor injuries and they were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

"A third patient, a woman, was treated for minor injuries and made her own way to hospital.”