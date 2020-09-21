Plans for 90 new homes on woodland in Market Drayton

The Healey Estate hopes to set up a new development including homes, a woodland walk and cycle routes bordering the Tern Valley Business Park and backing on to the River Tern in western Market Drayton.

The proposed site of the development is mostly woodland which is popular with walkers who use the various paths through the wood.

A public exhibition with more details is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 30.

Longford Turning, as the development would be known, would include a new country park, enabling the existing community to access the river. In addition to a woodlands walk, pedestrian routes, and cycle routes, a new disabled access ramp would be constructed and surrounded by a new meadow and wildflower area.

A spokesman for the Healey Estate said: “After more than two years spent engaging with local councillors and officers at Shropshire Council and considering all options, we are excited to be consulting with local residents and community groups on our emerging proposals for Longford Turning.

"By delivering approximately 90 new homes and open space, this development offers a real opportunity for the people of Market Drayton – delivering the homes that are badly needed for the community, including affordable homes, first time buyer properties, family homes, smaller single level units which will enable older residents to downsize, as well as significant investment in the local community.

"We are keen to make Longford Turning the best that it can possibly be. That is why we are keen to hear your views and answer your questions at our public consultation on Wednesday, September 30."

Consultation

Market Drayton's mayor, Roy Aldcroft, said: “I am pleased to see that the Healey Estate are presenting their initial proposals to the community in an honest and transparent way. I would encourage as many residents as possible to engage with these proposals and attend the upcoming exhibition.”

But town councillor Mike Smith, whose ward includes Sherwood Crescent immediately to the east of the woodland, said he knew nothing of the proposals before they were made public.

Elliot Powell, who has lived at Sherwood Crescent for 22 years, said he is furious about the plans.

"It is the one bit of land we've got now. You can take your dogs there and you're not intruding on anyone.

"We are not happy."

He said he knows of people who bring their dogs from the other side of town to walk in the woods.

An online group has been set up to oppose the development at facebook.com/saveourwood.

For those who are unable to attend the presentation, the Healey Estate is encouraging residents to request a recording of the session by emailing josephb@curtinandco.com or calling 0207 399 2294.

Residents who do not use the internet are encouraged to request a copy via the same contact details.

The exhibition will be held online at 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 30, and residents can sign up directly at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6819528866304939792.