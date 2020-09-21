Firefighters believe blazes in woodland near Market Drayton were started deliberately

Several small fires were started in the Buntingsdale woods near Market Drayton on Sunday night and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service believes they were lit deliberately.

The Market Drayton fire station's crews were sent out to the woods at 7pm and extinguished the fires using water backpacks.

A statement from the fire station said: "We are saddened to report that we believe the fires had been started deliberately, information with regards to these fires has now been passed to our colleagues in West Mercia Police for their attention.

"We would like to thank a vigilant member of the public for alerting the Fire and Rescue Service to these fires, and for guiding crews to the scenes.

"Both crews were delayed at the scene for approximately an hour and a half damping down and carrying out investigations."

Information on crime incidents can be reported to the police on 101.