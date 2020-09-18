Advertising
Shropshire firefighters called out to burnt breakfast
Firefighters from two counties were called to reports of a house fire which turned out to be a false alarm caused by burning breakfast.
A crew from Market Drayton's station in Shropshire helped out at an incident in nearby Loggerheads, in Staffordshire, at about 8.25am today.
A house fire was reported to the emergency services but it was established by the firefighters that the burning was confined to the overcooked breakfast. Nobody was hurt.
Officers also attended from Newcastle-under-Lyme, also in Staffordshire.
