Market Drayton school given defibrillator by charity

AEDdonate, which recently opened a shop in Market Drayton, bought a defibrillator for Longlands Community Primary School which is also in the town.

Jamie Richards, the charity's chief executive, said: "It was fantastic to meet the children from Longlands Primary School at our charity shop in Market Drayton to present them with their very own defibrillator for their school.

"AEDdonate was able to donate this machine from funds raised in our Market Drayton charity shop. I’d like to thank all customers for supporting us so far.

"The funds raised really do make a difference in your community. I hope this AED will never ever be used but it will be there and ready should the unexpected happen. Due to the nature of the site we have also provided paediatric electrodes."

A statement from the school said: "Longlands are grateful for the support from Jamie and his team."