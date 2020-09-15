Appeal to help find missing mum from near Market Drayton

Lauren Pakeman, 32, went missing from the Loggerheads area of Staffordshire, near Market Drayton, yesterday and police issued an appeal for information.

She is white and of medium build, with brown, shoulder length hair.

An appeal from Staffordshire police said: "We need your help to find 32 y/o Lauren Pakeman, from Loggerheads. She was last seen at around 9am on September 14.

"Please call 101 quoting incident 655 of September 14."

Lauren and her family have been active fundraisers for good causes. In 2019 her son Nate completed 12 different challenges, one each month, to raise money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital in memory of a close friend.