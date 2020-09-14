Menu

Advertising

Car wrecked by fire at Market Drayton bakery

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A driver escaped a fire without injury before it engulfed their car early this morning.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A car fire was reported at the Palethorpes bakery in Market Drayton at about 5.45am.

A statement from Market Drayton's firefighting team said: "On arrival at the property the crew found a severe fire effecting the engine compartment and interior of a small car.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly set about extinguishing the fire using two high pressure hose reel jets.

The wrecked car. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The fire was extinguished within a couple of minutes of arriving at the scene, with the crew remaining for approximately another hour, damping down and assisting in fire investigation.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault or mechanical defect.

"The vehicle has been severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

"We are pleased to report that the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News