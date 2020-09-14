Car wrecked by fire at Market Drayton bakery

A car fire was reported at the Palethorpes bakery in Market Drayton at about 5.45am.

A statement from Market Drayton's firefighting team said: "On arrival at the property the crew found a severe fire effecting the engine compartment and interior of a small car.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly set about extinguishing the fire using two high pressure hose reel jets.

The wrecked car. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The fire was extinguished within a couple of minutes of arriving at the scene, with the crew remaining for approximately another hour, damping down and assisting in fire investigation.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault or mechanical defect.

"The vehicle has been severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

"We are pleased to report that the occupants of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed."