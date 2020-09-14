Car and caravan destroyed in Shropshire blazes

A car was found on fire in Market Drayton in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were sent from Market Drayton station to the scene on Palethorps, Maer Lane at around 5.45am.

The car was fully destroyed by the fire and fire crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Yesterday evening, crews were sent to an incident in Common Lane, Soudley, in Church Stretton to a caravan on fire.

Three teams from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Much Wenlock attended, as well as an operations officer.

The caravan was completely destroyed by fire – two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus sets were used to extinguish it when crews arrived at 6.40pm.