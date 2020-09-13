Witnesses appeal after woman raped in park in Shropshire village

Police are appealing for information after a 26-year-old woman was attacked by a man in Woore, near Market Drayton.

The incident happened in a park area in Audlem Road in the early hours of yesterday.

It’s believed the incident happened between 12.30am and 1am.

He is described as white, late 20s/early 30s, 6ft tall with short dark hair, described as messy.

He had dark stubble with an Octopus tattoo on his right shoulder with tentacles coming up the neck.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cook said: “An investigation has been launched into this incident and we’re appealing for help from members of the public as our enquiries continue.

“The offender is described as having quite a distinctive tattoo, an Octopus on his right shoulder with tentacles coming up the neck.

"If anyone recognises the description and think they know who the man may be then we would urge them to get in contact with us.”

Additional officers are in the area to both carry out enquiries into the incident and offer reassurance.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 0033_I_12092020 or information can be reported online at westmercia.police.uk under the Tell Us About section.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.