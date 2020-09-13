Several drivers arrested for drink and drug offences on Shropshire's roads

In the early hours of this morning, a 37-year-old man was taken to custody on suspicion of drink driving in Market Drayton.

Market Drayton SNT said: "A 37-year-old male was stopped and arrested for drink driving in Sherwood Crescent in early hours of this morning. A court date now awaits."

On Saturday morning in the early hours, a suspect was detained in Telford after failing to stop for officers on the M6.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failing to stop, possession of cannabis, driving under the influence of drugs and taking a vehicle without consent.

OPU Shropshire said: "Early hours of Saturday morning following obs from @CheshireRCU colleagues for a vehicle that had failed to stop on M6, then failed to stop @TelfordCops #donnington before a suspected driver was detained nearby. Arrest FTS x2, possession cannabis, drug drive and taking without consent."

It came after an arrest was made on Thursday evening of a motorist travelling to Oswestry, from whom police recovered cocaine.

OPU Shropshire said: "Evening of Thursday resulted in a quantity of cocaine being recovered from a motorist travelling to #Oswestry. Following a short foot chase one detained, court awaits."