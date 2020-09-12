Three problem Market Drayton roads to be resurfaced

Quarry Bank Road, Sherwood Crescent and Prospect Road are all to receive new surfaces over the next four to six weeks, said town and county councillor David Minnery, who compared driving on some of the roads to using a lunar rover.

Cllr Minnery was giving an update to Market Drayton Town Council's community and governance committee meeting held this week.

He said: "We've known for some time that some of the roads in Market Drayton are in a parlous state – particularly around on the Dalelands [estate], Quarry Bank Road, Sherwood Crescent. I've had quite a few complaints from residents on Sherwood Crescent.

"The good news is that in the next four to six weeks, Quarry Bank Road, Sherwood Crescent and, I think, Prospect Road are all going to be completely resurfaced.

"This will cause a little bit of disruption obviously to residents during the hours of, I think, 9.30am to 4pm. Those roads will be closed as they're being worked on.

"Contractors will do their best to allow people in and out of their homes, if that's possible."

To report highway concerns to Shropshire Council, visit shropshire.gov.uk/roads-and-highways/report-a-highways-fault-or-concern/.

In an emergency situation, you can call 0345 678 9006.