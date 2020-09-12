Shropshire among UK's safest places for coronavirus, councillor says

Market Drayton Town Council and Shropshire Council's David Minnery said that while it was important to keep following the social distancing and face covering rules, he wanted to reassure people in the county who are worried about the threat of infection.

The Government’s latest available data said that from September 1 to September 9 inclusive, 41 positive tests for Covid-19 were recorded in the Shropshire Council area.

Cllr Minnery was speaking at a meeting of the town council's community and governance committee meeting this week.

"The good news for Shropshire is that infection rates here are remarkably low. I think at the moment there are 28 or 29 cases across the county," he said.

"Amongst the population as a whole I think the infection rate is 9.1 per 100,000 people here. The Government's benchmark for being concerned is 20 so we're well under half of that.

"I just thought it was worth noting that if people are concerned about it as far as Market Drayton is concerned, and Shropshire generally, there are no serious issues.

"It doesn't mean we can relax of course and we need to follow the guidelines and wear our face masks when we go into shops and banks et cetera.

"I know there are a few people around, particularly more older people who get a bit concerned about this and wary, but actually Shropshire is one of the safest places in the country."