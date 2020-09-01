Plans for controversial caravan park in Shropshire resubmitted

Dan and David Gulligan have applied for permission from Shropshire Council to set up a static caravan site, including an office building, at land in Links Green, Hinstock. A similar application and subsequent appeal were dismissed last year.

In their new proposal, the caravan site would be laid with tarmac and stone chippings, and demarcated with wire fencing.

The developers said they had listened carefully to residents who had objected to the last proposal, and landed on a "more logical" approach.

'Intense cluster of caravans'

A statement said: "The main issue is the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the area.

"Under the planning appeal, there was agreement that the previous planning submission would result in a relatively intense cluster of static caravans that would result in visual harm to the local character and that the proposal was not supported by a specific landscape assessment to consider the visual impact of the proposal on the wider area.

"This planning submission has fully taken into account the concerns of local residents, local planning authority and the planning inspectorate for reasons for refusal/dismissal.

"The revised site layout as submitted is developed from a specific landscape assessment and changes made to the site layout for the same quantum of development. This has resulted in a more logical, less dense type of layout which fully respects and mitigates any landscape impacts."

Chris Nicholls wrote to oppose the new development.

He said: "There are few amenities in Hinstock and there are still more conventional housing developments to be serviced, we don't need a holiday park in an already over-developed rural village.

"I chose to live in rural surroundings for peace and quiet. I don't want to live in a holiday area and certainly not near a caravan park full of transient holidaying visitors who may have no respect for this area."