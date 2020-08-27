Coffee and cake for charity at socially distanced Market Drayton Women's Institute meeting

The Hales Women's Institute group members, from Market Drayton and the surrounding area, were able to gather and enjoy each others' company safely once again for a Macmillan Coffee Morning and raise money for cancer support.

Trish Dawson wrote of the meeting: "26 members and friends renewed memories of how life used to be.

"Coffee and cake, competitions and raffle all made for an enjoyable time, and £220 will be sent to the Macmillan charity.

"Hopefully we can do it again soon."