Coffee and cake for charity at socially distanced Market Drayton Women's Institute meeting

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A Women's Institute group met on a sunny day for a socially distanced outdoor event in a member's garden.

The Hales Women's Institute group members, from Market Drayton and the surrounding area, were able to gather and enjoy each others' company safely once again for a Macmillan Coffee Morning and raise money for cancer support.

Trish Dawson wrote of the meeting: "26 members and friends renewed memories of how life used to be.

"Coffee and cake, competitions and raffle all made for an enjoyable time, and £220 will be sent to the Macmillan charity.

"Hopefully we can do it again soon."

