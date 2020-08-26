Menu

Fluffy chicks to welcome back Market Drayton school pupils

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Children at a Shropshire school will be welcomed back this September by three fluffy new friends who were born over the summer.

Sheriff, left, keeping a close eye on Nelson at the school farm

The chicken residents of Longlands Community Primary School's social farm and allotment have welcomed three tiny chicks into the world.

The Market Drayton school takes pride in its allotment and the children take an active part in looking after the fruits, vegetables and animals (including guinea pigs, rabbits, Reggie the tortoise and the chickens).

Now a clutch of eggs laid by the chickens has hatched into three adventurous chicks.

Sheriff the chick

Though the chicks are still too young for the school to have worked out their gender, they have all been given names.

One of the new chicks, a natural blonde, is named 'Sheriff' after Dean Harris, the High Shropshire of Sheriff who has supported the school in recent months.

The others, both dark, are 'Rosie' and 'Nelson'.

You can follow the progress of the school's farm and allotment at twitter.com/LonglandsEco.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Environment Education
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

