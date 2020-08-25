Menu

Market Drayton neighbours in £1,000 postcode lottery win

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people will be sharing £1,000 between themselves after their postcode won a lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

Farcroft Drive, in Market Drayton, was the lucky winner of the People's Postcode Lottery last weekend, meaning two neighbours will share £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great surprise to get on your weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children, which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK.

For more information on the People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

