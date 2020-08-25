Market Drayton neighbours in £1,000 postcode lottery win

Farcroft Drive, in Market Drayton, was the lucky winner of the People's Postcode Lottery last weekend, meaning two neighbours will share £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What a great surprise to get on your weekend! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children, which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK.

