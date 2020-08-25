Locals invited to help install Market Drayton's new cameras

Market Drayton Town Council is to spend a little over £20,000 on security cameras in its town centre, having match-funded a £10,240 grant from the region's Police and Crime Commissioner.

It will go towards what the council calls phase two of its project to improve camera coverage in the town. 17 new cameras will be installed in the town centre, in areas like Cheshire Street and parts of Frogmore Road, to try and deter or catch criminals.

In addition to surveillance cameras, there will be one capable of automatic numberplate recognition to track problem drivers.

Now the town council is inviting expressions of interest from experts to procure the cameras and put them up.

Anyone who is interested should email townclerk@marketdrayton.gov.uk or projectsofficer@marketdrayton.gov.uk, or call the town hall between 9am and 1pm Monday to Friday on 01630 653364.

Interested parties should expect to receive documents with more information in the week beginning September 7.

Phase two follows the installation of cameras around the Towers Lawn car parks earlier this year.