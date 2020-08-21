Macmillan Cancer Support stall at Market Drayton walking market

Macmillan Cancer Support is taking part in a 'walking market' in Market Drayton with its own fundraising event planned as part of the pop-up market.

Independent organisers set up a series of socially distanced markets around the town that comprised of traders, bakers and crafters selling their goods from outside their own front doors. After the first two markets were a hit, the third was set for next weekend, on August 29.

Christine Hill from the area's Macmillan Cancer Support group said: "We have a fundraising event next Saturday, August 29.

"We're holding a fundraiser in Berrisford Road from 10am to 3pm, with stalls selling clothes, crafts, cards and much more.

"Please come and support us."

For more information on the third Market Drayton walking market and the previous events, visit the organisers' Facebook page at facebook.com/marketdraytonwalkingmarket.

Closer to the time of the market, a map will be released in both virtual and printable forms so that visitors and locals alike can find their way to their favourite stalls.

The previous markets took place in June and July.