Toddler rescued by fire crews after becoming locked in home near Market Drayton

The two-year-old was stuck in a house in Norton-in-Hales, a small village near Market Drayton, at about 9pm last night.

His mother and neighbours tried to find a way in without success before calling the fire service when the boy became distressed.

Firefighters from the Market Drayton station attended.

A statement from their station said: "On arrival at the scene the incident commander was met by the two-year-old boy's mother, and neighbours who had been trying to help gain access to the house.

"They were informed that the boy had become locked in accidentally, after playing with the keys to the property which were in the door.

"The boy's mum and neighbours had made various attempts to get into the property prior to calling the fire and rescue service, but due to the boy becoming increasingly distressed felt they had no option but to ring for help.

"The incident commander made an assessment of the best way to gain access into the property, with the decision being made to use specialist equipment to make access through the rear door of the house.

"We are pleased to report that within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, the crew had gained access into the property, and that the distressed boy was soon back in his mum's arms with no injuries."