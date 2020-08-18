King of costumes John runs 35 miles for hospice

John Darby, from Market Drayton, is a care practitioner at Bryn Melyn Care in Telford, which has this year made Hope House its charity of the year.

He has been regularly seen running events such as the Market Drayton 10K dressed as a gingerbread man, the Cookie Monster and even Scooby-Doo.

To mark Bryn Melyn’s 35th year, John decided to run the 35 miles to raise money for the charity, and was roared on by the children as he made his way around laps of a neighbouring field, dressed firstly as Charlie Chaplain, followed by a 118 man and finishing as a blue monster.

“I like to have fun when I’m running, and running in costume is always a laugh, although it can get quite warm and be hard work,” said John, 51.

“All the Bryn Melyn homes have been doing something to raise money around the theme of 35, and I thought this would be a good idea to raise funds for such an important local charity.”

John is a regular sight at running events, albeit usually in costume

John has already raised more than £500, with more still being collected from sponsors. Meanwhile Bryn Melyn Care is doing other 35-themed activities to raise funds in support of Hope House throughout the year.

Rachel Lewis, Hope House fundraiser, said: “It must have been quite a challenge for John, not only has he run a huge distance, but he’s also done it in three costumes in some pretty hot weather.

“Support from Bryn Melyn and John has been invaluable during Covid-19, and we would like to send them a big thank you.”

Sign-ups are still open for the Hope House Virtual 10K after a limited number of medals were released following its success throughout lockdown.

Registrations are open with a minimum donation of £20 for people to take part and receive their medal, and every runner who raises a minimum of £100 in sponsorship will also receive a limited edition Hope House & Ty Gobaith running vest.

People can sign up at hopehouse.org.uk/Event/10k-virtual-run or through the Hope House and Ty Gobaith Facebook Page.