Homes plan refused despite village support

Shropshire Council planning officers have refused to grant planning permission for the homes to be built in Norton in Hales due to the village being classified as open countryside in the current local plan.

But the decision will come as a blow to neighbouring homeowners who came out in support of the scheme in order to have the site, which they described as an “eyesore” and “wasteland”, tidied up.

Accessed off Main Road, the piece of land is near the southern edge of the village between Pear Tree Croft and the Norton Farm barn conversions to the south.

In a design and access statement, the agent to the applicant, Mr G James, said local developer Belford Homes Ltd had committed to building the eight bungalows and this was welcomed by supporters who praised the company’s “proven track record” of delivering high quality housing.

Norton in Hales Parish Council urged Shropshire Council to grant permission for the scheme, saying: “The council members are very much in support of this application’s proposals and approve the development of this site.

“The developer has verbally agreed to the extension of the footway (approximately 10 metres) from Pear Tree Croft to the entrance of the site on Main Road and the parish council is keen to have this included into the planning conditions to make a safer pedestrian access not only for the housing’s future occupants, but also for access from the village to the Horsewash which is used as an overflow car park for the village, particularly for the Hall.

“The Parish Council would not be in favour of a ‘gated community’ style development on this site as it would be out of keeping in this setting.

“The Parish Council is keen to include this site into its neighbourhood plan and also into the local plan and has made requests to do so. The parish council is strongly in favour of this application.”

There were also 22 letters of support from members of the public and one objection.

Norton in Hales has been put forward as a community cluster in Shropshire Council’s ongoing local plan review, but planning officer Sue Collins said in the refusal report: “This is only at its very early stages and will require public consultation and go through other processes before it can carry any weight in determining planning applications.”

The report added: “In the current adopted local plan, Norton in Hales has not been included as a hub or cluster where open market housing would be considered acceptable. To all intents and purposes, it is classed as countryside.”

It concluded the applicant had put forward “no significant material considerations to outweigh the local plan policies”.