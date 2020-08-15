Market Drayton Tennis Club's open day

Market Drayton Tennis Club is inviting anyone who enjoys tennis or would like to learn more to play next Saturday, August 22.

Just turn up to Greenfields on the day between 10am and 4pm, or call ahead on 07852 210752 to book a court.

Sanitised balls and rackets will be available and visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by adults. There will be discounts on membership fees.

Dave Williams from the club said: "Tennis is one of the sports that was unlocked early during the pandemic as guidance advises it’s a safe sport to play as it’s a ‘natural’ social distancing sport.

"Lots of clubs have seen an increase in participation over the last few months and we’re hoping that this open day will attract some new members wanting to take up the sport.

"It’s a sport that can be played by all ages and all abilities. Most of all it’s about having fun."