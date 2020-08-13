Reports of rough sleeper in Listed Second World War pillbox

A concrete Second World War-era pillbox which is Grade II Listed partly for its rarity lies between Newcastle Road and a footpath on the Shropshire Union Canal, in Market Drayton.

Officers from the Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood team had visited and investigated after reports of people visiting or even sleeping in the pillbox.

The manager of Market Drayton museum, Ian Picton-Robinson, said the pillbox was intended to be among the last lines of defence against Axis forces in the event of a land invasion.

He said he believed it was the last of its kind in the country, while the Listed building register said there were "no other known examples" of its type.

Significance

British Listed Buildings, an online database, described the pillbox and its significance.

"The pillbox is a rare example of a Type 24 pillbox constructed to a two-storey height, incorporating a concrete plinth. There are no other known examples.

"The pillbox with plinth is mainly unaltered and complete, and its original use is plainly legible. The pillbox illustrates a key point on a former stop line, providing a screened position capable of defending both road and canal, and forming a group with the canal bridge."

Advertising

Five of the pillbox's irregular six walls have single window-like openings while the sixth includes a doorway and two openings either side.

British Listed Buildings' entry on the pillbox, which references The Defence of Britain Database and Twentieth Century Fortifications in England, Vol. II, Anti-invasion defences of WWII, included more detail.

"The earliest examples of pillboxes date from the First World War, although this example, along with many thousands of others, was constructed as part of a national defence programme in response to the threat of German invasion in 1940.

Defences

Advertising

"The programme involved strengthening coastal defences (batteries, mines and barbed wire), and constructing defensive lines, or 'stop lines', stretching inland in order to slow down the progress of an invading force. During the Second World War, pillboxes were built along the stop lines and at nodal points, such as towns and villages, military bases and munitions factories.

"Twelve basic designs were approved by the War Office, although these were often varied to accommodate local considerations. The pillbox at Market Drayton stands on the former Western Command Stop Line No.8, which was constructed in 1940 between Shrewsbury and Newport and on to Nantwich.

"It is a variant of the Type 24 pillbox which was designed for a garrison of eight and, from its raised height on top of a concrete plinth, monitored movements along both the Newcastle Road and Shropshire Union Canal.

"Due to the inflexibility of their design and high cost compared to dug fieldworks, the deployment of pillboxes came under scrutiny in 1941 and the Home Office issued orders to stop building them in February 1942."

If you have concerns about an adult sleeping rough in England or Wales, you can contact StreetLink to try and connect them with support services. Learn more at streetlink.org.uk/.

The Shrewsbury Ark can also offer support for homeless people. Learn more at shrewsburyark.co.uk/.

If someone sleeping rough is in danger or under the age of 18, call 999 or 101.