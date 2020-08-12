Menu

More bike parking in Market Drayton town centre

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

New bike parking spaces will be installed around a town centre after councillors noticed an increase in the number of cyclists.

Market Drayton town councillors agreed in a meeting of its facilities and general purposes committee that there should be more places in the town where cyclists can safely leave their bikes.

The new structures will be put up by the benches near the library in Cheshire Street, at the 'Shambles' (a former market building) at the end of Shropshire Street, and at the entrance to car parks at Queen Street.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "With the cost of bikes and increasing bikers visiting our town the least we can do is encourage them to visit with a secure place to park their bike."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

