Market Drayton arts centre to reopen coffee shop in first step

The Festival Drayton Centre near the heart of Market Drayton has been closed since before the official coronavirus lockdown began and the reopening process has been extended while the volunteers prepare to make things safe.

Now the community-owned centre's coffee shop is almost ready to welcome customers again, with table service only, limited opening hours and a reduced menu.

A statement on the centre's website said: "As of Monday, August 17, we will be reopening our coffee shop on a very gradual, steady basis.

"To begin with we have decided to only open on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with limited opening hours of 10am to 2pm, limited seating to comply with social distancing rules, a reduced volunteer team and a trimmed down menu whilst we all get used to a new way of working.

"Things will be a little different inside the centre than what we are all used to (i.e. table service only) but it’s all been developed and updated to keep in line with the new Covid-19 regulations to ensure that we are safe and secure going forward for when we welcome you all back through our doors.

"Please note the centre has decided it will ask all visitors to wear masks as a condition of entry to the premises in line with current government guidelines... as soon as they are seated at their designated table they can remove their mask to eat/drink.

"We look forward to welcoming you all back to the centre sometime next week we've missed you all."