Outdoor swimmers warned to stay away from pools near Shropshire prison

Market Drayton's police safer neighbourhood team urged members of the public not to swim in the pools in fields close to Stoke Heath prison, close to Tern Hill, after two young male swimmers were asked to leave the area.

A statement said: "Please don't swim at this location near to Stoke Heath prison.

"Firstly, this is private land, and secondly, you don't know how deep or dirty the water is.

"Please use a swimming pool instead."