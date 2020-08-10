Menu

Outdoor swimmers warned to stay away from pools near Shropshire prison

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Swimmers have been warned away from large pools of water on private land near a Shropshire prison.

There are a number of large pools on the land around Stoke Heath prison (left). Photo: Google Maps

Market Drayton's police safer neighbourhood team urged members of the public not to swim in the pools in fields close to Stoke Heath prison, close to Tern Hill, after two young male swimmers were asked to leave the area.

A statement said: "Please don't swim at this location near to Stoke Heath prison.

"Firstly, this is private land, and secondly, you don't know how deep or dirty the water is.

"Please use a swimming pool instead."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
