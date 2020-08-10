Cyclist dies after medical emergency on road near Market Drayton

The man suffered a medical emergency while out on his bike on the A53 between the Tern Hill and Muller roundabouts near Market Drayton on Saturday afternoon.

An air ambulance helicopter and three road ambulances rushed to the scene, and police closed the road between the two roundabouts for several hours.

A member of the public performed CPR before medics took over but nothing could be done to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road closure caused long delays and extra traffic on neighbouring routes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 4:39pm on Saturday to reports a pedestrian with a bike had suffered a medical emergency at the side of the A53 between Tern Hill and Muller roundabouts.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended, along with three land ambulances and a paramedic officer.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition, with bystander CPR already in progress. Staff took over and commenced advanced life support on scene, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman added: "Police were called at 4.45pm on Saturday, August 8 to support road closures at the A53 whilst the ambulance service responded to a medical incident."