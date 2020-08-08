Daisy badges and bags brightening spirits at care home near Market Drayton

Cheswardine Hall near Market Drayton adopted the daisy as a symbol of its resilience during the coronavirus lockdown and crafty residents were helped to make badges for staff.

Now they have been given daisy-themed metal badges, masks and tote bags.

The home's activities coordinator Claire Fishlock said: "The badges have grown into all staff now wearing metal pin daises as they are more durable.

"We have also given them out to our residents' families, on a card with a message that says 'the daisy represents our joint fight against Covid-19, wear with pride'.

"They were received well by families who thought it was a lovely idea.

"We thought we would go further in our activities group and create daisy masks for all the staff to wear when needed. So with the help from a lovely lady called Sue, myself and the residents cut the masks and Sue sewed them on the machine.

"We then hand-wrote in activities a message to all the staff that read 'stay safe'.

"We have even put the daisy symbol on bags for the staff to use for shopping etc. as they are washable."

Sports day

Claire and the team at Cheswardine have been going the extra mile to keep the vulnerable residents occupied and entertained with activities.

"Life at Cheswardine is still busy, we are still enjoying our weekly football game and now have a volley ball team too.

"We have a planned sports day for August and as we can’t have the school children visit at present, we are holding it with the staff and residents.

"We are planning to have an egg and spoon race, three legged race (staff only), plus the football tournament with staff playing alongside the residents .

"We are hoping the weather is good for us."