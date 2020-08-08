Air ambulance lands in Market Drayton as police close road

Major delays have been caused on the A53 after police closed the road between the Tern Hill and Muller roundabouts.

The nature of the incident is not yet known. The fire service were not sent to the incident.

Market Drayton SNT said: "A53 closed between Tern Hill roundabout and Mullers roundabout. Police on scene at this time."

Helistig, an air ambulance pilot, said: "Helimed near Market Drayton with West Midlands Ambulance Service. Our thanks to West Mercia Police for making the crew’s exit out of the field significantly easier. And for their, and the bystanders help on scene."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.