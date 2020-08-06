Market Drayton's swimming pool to remain shut until air con changes made

The Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre off Newport Road in the south-east of the town has been closed during the coronavirus crisis and will remain so for the time being because of its ventilation arrangements.

The facility is run by the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which has reopened some of sites in Shrewsbury and Oswestry but held off on the centres in Market Drayton and Whitchurch, citing "issues around [its] ability to enforce current social distancing and safety guidelines, which include strict rules around air ventilation".

Roy Aldcroft is the mayor of Market Drayton and represents the area on Shropshire Council.

He said that technicians will have to overhaul the building's ventilation system to allow for more fresh air into the building to comply with coronavirus rules.

"There have been a lot of inquiries [about the pool]. The pool won't be open immediately because there are new regulations regarding air.

"The pool at Drayton, for the purposes of Covid-19, doesn't get fresh air in. They are having to make alterations to the system, we will test the system and if it works and all is well, the pool will reopen."

He said that engineers will make the necessary changes as soon as possible and that the centre should reopen "within a couple of months, maybe earlier".

Chris Stanbrook, contract manager for the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, said: “Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre will remain closed while we investigate ways we can make the centre compliant with current air ventilation guidelines.

"Our priority remains the safety of customers, staff and the community. As soon as we have an update on this issue, we will ensure customers and employees are informed.”