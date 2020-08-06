Market Drayton school 40-year reunion put back a year

The class of 1980 from the Grove School in Market Drayton had been looking forward to meeting up on August 22. The pandemic meant that the organisers had to call it off.

One of the group, Sarah O'connor, said: "Our reunion was due to take place on August 22. Due to Covid-19 we have had to postpone and we have set a new date of August 21, 2021.

"The reunion is for the Grove School class of 1980. Anyone who wants further information can join our Facebook group."

Visit facebook.com/groups/238911587044676 or search for 'Grove School Class of 1980'.

Alternatively, email sarah.oconnor4@btinternet.com or call 07483 219784.